Mustafa Qureshi suffers leg fracture amid poor road conditions in Karachi

Veteran film actor Mustafa Qureshi fractured his leg while walking on a broken road in Karachi.

The legendary actor, known for over 700 films and iconic dialogues, said he slipped when his foot got stuck in a pothole during his morning walk after Fajr prayers.

Qureshi shared that he fell hard, hitting his head on the road but thanked God his eye was safe. He expressed regret over the city’s poor infrastructure, urging authorities to repair damaged roads.

He was scheduled to attend Senator Raza Rabbani’s book launch but could not due to the injury. Doctors have advised six weeks of complete rest, during which he will remain away from social activities.

Fans and fellow artists have prayed for his speedy recovery and called on the Sindh government to fix Karachi’s deteriorating roads.