Religious, civil, and business groups reject TLP’s nationwide strike call

ISLAMABAD – The nationwide strike call by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for Friday against the government crackdown and state action has been rejected by religious groups, civil society, business community, and chambers associations.

According to reports, these groups not only rejected the strike call but also strongly condemned TLP’s violent activities, calling such protests and unnecessary strikes inappropriate and harmful.

Business leaders, clerics, and public figures said the timing and method of protest were unacceptable, and the demands unjustified.

Business leader Atif Ikram Sheikh stated that blocking roads and causing chaos over policy disagreements was anti-people and led to economic losses.

Umar Butt announced that all businesses would remain open as usual, while Hafiz Amir Hamza Rafi said Pakistan’s rise after defeating India had made India uneasy, and TLP’s protest at this time was ill-timed, especially when peace had been restored in Gaza.

Religious scholar Maulana Abdul Manan said TLP’s confrontation was harmful to the country, and using force to pressure authorities was neither Islamic nor ethical.

Ramzan Pirzada urged TLP to end its protest to ease public hardship, while Maulana Haq Nawaz accused India of plotting to destabilize Pakistan through local elements.

Zia-ul-Haq Qasim Khan Baloch said blocking roads and disrupting daily life was illegal and immoral, causing problems for patients and travelers.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce also rejected the strike, with President Faheem-ur-Rehman Sehgal saying businesses would operate as normal, emphasizing that strikes damage the economy and that the chamber is already in contact with the government to resolve traders’ issues.