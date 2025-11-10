RUDA cracks down on illegal Housing Societies

LAHORE – Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) intensified operations against illegal housing societies across the region.

Dozens of offices of unapproved residential schemes were sealed during enforcement actions by RUDA. During these operations, RUDA imposed fines worth millions of rupees on societies violating standard operating procedures.

Housing society offices were also sealed due to non-payment of dues, and the unauthorized Ghousia Colony, located on a blocked road, was completely shut down.

RUDA authorities have urged the public to stay vigilant and avoid dealings with illegal housing schemes to prevent financial losses.