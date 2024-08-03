Search

Check Updated list of illegal housing societies in Lahore by LDA

3 Aug, 2024
The business of sale, and purchase of plots and houses in illegal housing schemes continues to rise in Lahore despite LDA's grand operations to stop the menace. 

The development authority of provincial capital regulates planned developments in Lahore, including private housing projects, by issuing permits and ensuring adherence to Master Plan laws. 

To protect citizens from financial losses, LDA takes action against illegal housing societies and regularly updates a list of these societies on its official website.

Illegal Housing Societies in Lahore

  • Noman Block Near Power House, Floor Mill Area, Shahdara, Lahore
  • Noor Garden Mominpura Road, Mouza Nat Kalan, Lahore
  • Illegal Land Sub-division Site -1,  MouzaHandoomominpuraraodlahore
  • Shalimar Ring Road Industrial Scheme  Mominpura Road, near Quaid-e-Azam Interchange,  GT Road Lahore
  • Gulshan e YaseenMominPura road, Mouza Nat, GT Road
  • Victorious Garden/ Negahban Housing Scheme Mouza Nat Theriraodlahore
  • AL RahmimGardenPhase IV Sector C (Metro City) G.T Road Lahore, behind Al Rahim Garden Ph -IV, G.T Road, Lahore
  • New City,  Gujarpura, near Karol Ghati, Ring road Lahore.
  • Illegal Land Subdivision , Opposite to Inter-loop Factory, Manga Raiwind Road, Lahore
  • Bilal Town, Shahnawaz Road, Near Sundar Industrial Estate, Sundar Road, Lahore
  • Al Madina Town, SundarRaiwind Road, Lahore
  • Illegal Scheme/Sub-Division, at AddaMal, SundarRaiwind Road, Lahore
  • Al Kabir Town/ Apartments, Adjacent to Beacon House University, Off Raiwind Road, Lahore
  • Makkah Gardens, Manga Raiwind Road Lahore
  • Illegal Scheme/Sub-Division,  Near Hashmat Public School Sundar Road, Raiwind, Lahore
  • Canal Residencia, Near ShamkeyBhattian UBD Canal Road
  • Bismillah Park, Manga Raiwind Road Lahore
  • Al-Qadir Associates, Barkat Colony Road, Multan Road, Lahore
  • Park View Villas, 3-KM from ThokarNiazBaig Adjacent to River Edge Housing Scheme
  • Gold Asia Orchards, Adjacent to EB Lands, Main Multan Road, Lahore
  • ZA Gardens, adjacent to Saif Town, Katar Bund Road, MuazaNiazBaig, Lahore
  • Theme Park located at Barkat Colony Road, Lahore
  • Bin Alam Housing scheme at Katar Band Road, Lahore
  • Abad Gardens, Katar Band Road, ThorkarNiazBaig, Lahore
  • Punjab Homes, Katar Band Road, Lahore
  • Combooh Colony, on the road adjacent to Chung Police Station, Main Multan Road, Lahore
  • Al-Rehmat Town, Main Katar Band Road, MadniChowk,  Multan Road, Lahore.
  • DHB Housing Scheme located at Bara Dari Road, Shahdra
  • Manzoor Gardens, Barkat Colony Road, Multan Road, Lahore
     

Name of Housing Scheme / Land Sub-Division

Haidary Homes,  (Haider Avenue) Housing Scheme
Ferozpur City Housing Scheme
Rana Garden Housing Scheme
Azan Park Land Sub-Division,
Hammad Garden Land Sub-Division
Good Luck Land Sub-Division
Mirza Estate Land Sub-Division
Illegal Land Sub-Division opposite Qasim Garden
Green Farms Housing Scheme
 

Citizens can also check status of their housing society by visiting LDA portal.
 
 

