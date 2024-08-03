Check Updated list of illegal housing societies in Lahore by LDA

The business of sale, and purchase of plots and houses in illegal housing schemes continues to rise in Lahore despite LDA's grand operations to stop the menace.
The development authority of provincial capital regulates planned developments in Lahore, including private housing projects, by issuing permits and ensuring adherence to Master Plan laws.
To protect citizens from financial losses, LDA takes action against illegal housing societies and regularly updates a list of these societies on its official website.
Name of Housing Scheme / Land Sub-Division
Haidary Homes, (Haider Avenue) Housing Scheme
Ferozpur City Housing Scheme
Rana Garden Housing Scheme
Azan Park Land Sub-Division,
Hammad Garden Land Sub-Division
Good Luck Land Sub-Division
Mirza Estate Land Sub-Division
Illegal Land Sub-Division opposite Qasim Garden
Green Farms Housing Scheme
Citizens can also check status of their housing society by visiting LDA portal.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 3, 2024 in open market.
On Saturday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
