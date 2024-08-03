Check Updated list of illegal housing societies in Lahore by LDA

The business of sale, and purchase of plots and houses in illegal housing schemes continues to rise in Lahore despite LDA's grand operations to stop the menace.

The development authority of provincial capital regulates planned developments in Lahore, including private housing projects, by issuing permits and ensuring adherence to Master Plan laws.

To protect citizens from financial losses, LDA takes action against illegal housing societies and regularly updates a list of these societies on its official website.

Illegal Housing Societies in Lahore

Noman Block Near Power House, Floor Mill Area, Shahdara, Lahore

Noor Garden Mominpura Road, Mouza Nat Kalan, Lahore

Illegal Land Sub-division Site -1, MouzaHandoomominpuraraodlahore

Shalimar Ring Road Industrial Scheme Mominpura Road, near Quaid-e-Azam Interchange, GT Road Lahore

Gulshan e YaseenMominPura road, Mouza Nat, GT Road

Victorious Garden/ Negahban Housing Scheme Mouza Nat Theriraodlahore

AL RahmimGardenPhase IV Sector C (Metro City) G.T Road Lahore, behind Al Rahim Garden Ph -IV, G.T Road, Lahore

New City, Gujarpura, near Karol Ghati, Ring road Lahore.

Illegal Land Subdivision , Opposite to Inter-loop Factory, Manga Raiwind Road, Lahore

Bilal Town, Shahnawaz Road, Near Sundar Industrial Estate, Sundar Road, Lahore

Al Madina Town, SundarRaiwind Road, Lahore

Illegal Scheme/Sub-Division, at AddaMal, SundarRaiwind Road, Lahore

Al Kabir Town/ Apartments, Adjacent to Beacon House University, Off Raiwind Road, Lahore

Makkah Gardens, Manga Raiwind Road Lahore

Illegal Scheme/Sub-Division, Near Hashmat Public School Sundar Road, Raiwind, Lahore

Canal Residencia, Near ShamkeyBhattian UBD Canal Road

Bismillah Park, Manga Raiwind Road Lahore

Al-Qadir Associates, Barkat Colony Road, Multan Road, Lahore

Park View Villas, 3-KM from ThokarNiazBaig Adjacent to River Edge Housing Scheme

Gold Asia Orchards, Adjacent to EB Lands, Main Multan Road, Lahore

ZA Gardens, adjacent to Saif Town, Katar Bund Road, MuazaNiazBaig, Lahore

Theme Park located at Barkat Colony Road, Lahore

Bin Alam Housing scheme at Katar Band Road, Lahore

Abad Gardens, Katar Band Road, ThorkarNiazBaig, Lahore

Punjab Homes, Katar Band Road, Lahore

Combooh Colony, on the road adjacent to Chung Police Station, Main Multan Road, Lahore

Al-Rehmat Town, Main Katar Band Road, MadniChowk, Multan Road, Lahore.

DHB Housing Scheme located at Bara Dari Road, Shahdra

Manzoor Gardens, Barkat Colony Road, Multan Road, Lahore



Citizens can also check status of their housing society by visiting LDA portal.



