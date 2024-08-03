Search

BusinessGold & Silver

Gold rates in Pakistan Today - 3 August 2024

Web Desk
11:02 AM | 3 Aug, 2024
Gold rates in Pakistan Today - 3 August 2024
Source: File Photo

Gold rate in Pakistan is Rs254,900 per tola as the bullion saw massive increase in last couple of days. 

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 

On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs254,900, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs218,535.

Gold Rate Latest Rates

Gold  Price Increase New Price
Per Tola Rs1,400 Rs254,900
10-gram Rs1,201 Rs218,536

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 3 August 2024

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:24 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Kia to enter Pakistani EV market with new THESE models

11:02 AM | 3 Aug, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan Today - 3 August 2024

08:46 AM | 3 Aug, 2024

Income tax relief for salaried individuals earning under Rs100,000 ...

01:59 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Gold reaches record high in Pakistan after Rs2,400 per tola increase

04:17 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Gold prices up by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

03:48 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Luxurious Comfort: Explore Ideas Home Bath Linen Collection

Most viewed

09:05 AM | 1 Aug, 2024

Petrol rate cut by Rs6.17, diesel by Rs10.86 for August

12:15 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Electricity Bills payment deadline extended by 10 days for July and ...

05:57 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

LPG prices increase in Pakistan by Rs2.72 per kg

Advertisement

Latest

01:42 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed set couple goals with new romantic pictures from Switzerland

Gold & Silver

11:02 AM | 3 Aug, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan Today - 3 August 2024

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 3 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 3, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Saturday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.55
Euro EUR 301.6 303.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.80 356.35 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.80 76.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 184.8 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: