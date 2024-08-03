Search

'Iranian agents plant explosives to kill Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh under Mossad's operation'

Web Desk
11:34 AM | 3 Aug, 2024
'Iranian agents plant explosives to kill Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh under Mossad’s operation'

TEL AVIV – Israeli intelligence officials carried out assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh with help of Iranian agents, The Telegraph reported.

Report shared by British publication said the operation involved planting bombs in a guesthouse where Hamas chief was staying, which were later detonated precisely.

The latest revelations claimed that Ismail Haniyeh was not assassinated in an aerial strike but it was bombing.

Amid the investigations, Iran arrested several individuals, including senior officials, and vowed revenge. The assassination may have been timed to embarrass the newly inaugurated Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Israel also announced to target Hamas leaders, while US has increased its military presence in the region to defend against potential retaliatory attacks.

