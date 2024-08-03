Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Sheikh Sabri arrested for paying tribute to slain Hamas chief Haniyeh

JERUSALEM – Hamas slain leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran earlier this week, and massive tributes are pouring in and in recent events, Imam of Masjid Al Aqsa Sheikh Sabri has been arrested for praising the guardian of Islam's third holiest site.

Jewish authorities held Sheikh Ikrama Sabri, who is also head of Higher Islamic Council, after his tribute to Hamas leader during Friday sermon.

Sheikh Sabri was arrested at his home after he honored Haniyeh during Friday sermon, per media reports. He was taken to Masqubia detention center.

Before his detention, Sheikh Sabri spoke to the media, denying the incitement allegations made by Israeli Interior Minister Itmar Ben Gweir and National Security Minister Moshe Arbel.

Imam defended his tribute as a religious expression and questioned its interpretation as incitement. He also noted the contradiction in being accused of provocation in a context that values freedom of speech.

The development comes in response to pressure from several Israeli ministers demanding action against Sheikh for praising Imsail Haniyeh.