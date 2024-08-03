US deploys more warships, fighter jets to defend Israel amid Mideast tensions

US forces have deplpyed more combat aircraft and missile-equipped warships to the Middle East after death of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Pentagon ordered to send additional F-22 fighter jets, Navy cruisers, destroyers, and possibly more missile defense systems. The aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln will replace the Theodore Roosevelt to maintain naval presence in the region.

The massive deployment is said to protect US personnel, and to support Israel's defense, and prepare for contingencies. Pentagon is also working to deal with potential retaliation from Iran-backed groups.

US officials stressed need for de-escalation in the region as Tehran vowed to take revenge of Haniyeh's assassination.

Currently Washington's deployments include over dozen warships and about 80 land-based combat aircraft.



