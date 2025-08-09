‘Establishment wants Khawaja Asif out of Defence Ministry’, Senior journalist drops bombshell

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s political circles are abuzz with latest developments, with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif facing rough patch while his meeting with party supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif also raised eyebrows.

Amid contrasting stories, senior journalist Salim Bokhari claims that some quarters want removal of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif , and the storm could break out in just days.

Sharing his views in a TV programme, Bokhari compared brewing rift to the explosive showdown between the establishment and Imran Khan over Usman Buzdar’s tenure as Punjab Chief Minister. “Back then the demand was ‘Remove Buzdar!’ and now it seems the same demand is for Khawaja Asif, Bokhari added.

“This dispute is still under wraps but soon, the lid will blow off,” he opined, adding that ruling PML-N and its allies are in no position to lock horns with establishment. “If they do, they must be ready for the consequences, there’s definitely trouble brewing,” he said.

Federal government members and Khawaja Asif himself so far remained tight-lipped, but the political rumour mill is spinning faster than ever.