Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital braces for heavy rains between August 4-7

Pakistan's largest city and financial hub Karachi is set to receive heavy rainfall from August 4 as the new weather system is lashing parts of country.
In its advisory, PMD said strong monsoon currents are penetrating from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. The recent forecast indicates port city of Karachi will experience one or two spells of heavy rain from August 4 to 7.
On Friday, there was slight showers in the city while torrential rains are yet to unleash. The forecast warns that while many areas might receive between 40mm to 60mm of rain, some spots could see up to 100mm.
PMD also anticipates rain and lightning across various regions of Sindh, driven by strong monsoon winds from Rajasthan and the Arabian Sea.
It also sounds alarm about flooding in low-lying areas in Sindh and some regions in Balochistan. PMD said Daddu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, and Jamshoro are also at risk of flash floods due to the anticipated heavy rains.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 3, 2024 in open market.
On Saturday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
