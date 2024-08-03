Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital braces for heavy rains between August 4-7

Pakistan's largest city and financial hub Karachi is set to receive heavy rainfall from August 4 as the new weather system is lashing parts of country.

In its advisory, PMD said strong monsoon currents are penetrating from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. The recent forecast indicates port city of Karachi will experience one or two spells of heavy rain from August 4 to 7.

Karachi Rain Update

On Friday, there was slight showers in the city while torrential rains are yet to unleash. The forecast warns that while many areas might receive between 40mm to 60mm of rain, some spots could see up to 100mm.

PMD also anticipates rain and lightning across various regions of Sindh, driven by strong monsoon winds from Rajasthan and the Arabian Sea.

It also sounds alarm about flooding in low-lying areas in Sindh and some regions in Balochistan. PMD said Daddu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, and Jamshoro are also at risk of flash floods due to the anticipated heavy rains.