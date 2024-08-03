Search

Pakistan

Direct flights from Faisalabad to Jeddah starts as PIA launches weekly service

12:47 PM | 3 Aug, 2024
LAHORE – Another good news for business travelers and Umrah pilgrims as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) launched its first direct flight from Faisalabad to Jeddah.

Officials of national air carrier announced this new service which will benefit both pilgrims and business travelers from country's third most populous city Faisalabad and nearby areas.

The inaugural flight, PK-763, carried 170 passengers, and two flights will operate weekly from Faisalabad.

District Manager Shahid Hussain, Station Manager Muhammad Irfan, and other officials were present to bid farewell to the passengers.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia improved Umrah travel by introducing direct flights from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia and increasing flight frequency during peak seasons.

They also enhanced services for pilgrims, including streamlined check-ins and dedicated support, to ensure a smoother travel experience.

