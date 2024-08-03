Direct flights from Faisalabad to Jeddah starts as PIA launches weekly service

LAHORE – Another good news for business travelers and Umrah pilgrims as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) launched its first direct flight from Faisalabad to Jeddah.
Officials of national air carrier announced this new service which will benefit both pilgrims and business travelers from country's third most populous city Faisalabad and nearby areas.
The inaugural flight, PK-763, carried 170 passengers, and two flights will operate weekly from Faisalabad.
District Manager Shahid Hussain, Station Manager Muhammad Irfan, and other officials were present to bid farewell to the passengers.
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia improved Umrah travel by introducing direct flights from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia and increasing flight frequency during peak seasons.
They also enhanced services for pilgrims, including streamlined check-ins and dedicated support, to ensure a smoother travel experience.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 3, 2024 in open market.
On Saturday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
