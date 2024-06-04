Search

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz reaches China on five-day visit

04:36 PM | 4 Jun, 2024
PM Shehbaz reaches China on five-day visit
Caption: Source: Govt of Pakistan, X

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Shenzhen, China, for a five-day visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. This visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations and explore new avenues for economic cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Energy Minister Musadik Malik, and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar. The delegation also includes the foreign secretary, the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and other senior officials.

During this visit, PM Sharif will visit the cities of Xi’an, Shenzhen, and Beijing. In Beijing, he will hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Qiang and meet President Xi Jinping. Additionally, meetings are scheduled with Zhao Leji, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, and heads of key government departments.

Prior to his departure, a special meeting was held at Lahore airport, chaired by the prime minister, to deliberate on the agenda and objectives of the visit. During this meeting, PM Sharif received a detailed briefing on the trip.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, in a video statement before the departure, mentioned that a significant number of Pakistani and Chinese companies would participate in the business forum scheduled for June 5 in Shenzhen. During the forum, various Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements for cooperation and partnership between Pakistani and Chinese companies will be signed. This initiative aims to boost investment and exports from Pakistan as part of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The primary focus of the visit is on enhancing bilateral economic relations and fostering business-to-business collaborations. Notably, a large contingent of investors and industrialists from 79 Pakistani companies has also traveled to China to participate in the business-to-business conference in Shenzhen. These representatives will engage with their Chinese counterparts to explore opportunities for mutual growth and cooperation.

Pakistan

05:35 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

British diplomat booked in Pakistan’s capital for ramming car into ...

05:00 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

NAB takes notice of selling of substandard milk, yogurt in Islamabad 

04:36 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

PM Shehbaz reaches China on five-day visit

04:31 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

PIA announces massive cut in ticket prices for Saudi Arabia flights

04:08 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

NEPRA increases electricity prices by Rs. 1.90 per unit

02:56 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Supreme Court of Pakistan summer vacation 2024 shortened to clear ...

Pakistan

03:04 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Govt mulls abolishing Saturday holiday for federal employees

06:50 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Earthquake jolts Pakistani port city of Karachi

08:44 AM | 4 Jun, 2024

'Dr Aafia Siddiqui being sexually harassed in US prison again as ...

09:06 AM | 4 Jun, 2024

UK female diplomat hits Islamabad cop in Red Zone, avoids arrest due ...

11:04 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Indian court sentences former BrahMos Aerospace engineer to life in ...

04:32 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

IHC acquits Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case

Advertisement

Latest

05:35 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

British diplomat booked in Pakistan’s capital for ramming car into cop

Gold & Silver

02:38 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 4 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 4, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 299.5 for buying and 302.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 351.5 for buying, and 354.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.5.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 354.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.45 748.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.64 913.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.04 173.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 723.28 731.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 308.46 310.96
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: