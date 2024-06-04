PM Shehbaz reaches China on five-day visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Shenzhen, China, for a five-day visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. This visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations and explore new avenues for economic cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Energy Minister Musadik Malik, and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar. The delegation also includes the foreign secretary, the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and other senior officials.

During this visit, PM Sharif will visit the cities of Xi’an, Shenzhen, and Beijing. In Beijing, he will hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Qiang and meet President Xi Jinping. Additionally, meetings are scheduled with Zhao Leji, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, and heads of key government departments.

Prior to his departure, a special meeting was held at Lahore airport, chaired by the prime minister, to deliberate on the agenda and objectives of the visit. During this meeting, PM Sharif received a detailed briefing on the trip.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, in a video statement before the departure, mentioned that a significant number of Pakistani and Chinese companies would participate in the business forum scheduled for June 5 in Shenzhen. During the forum, various Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements for cooperation and partnership between Pakistani and Chinese companies will be signed. This initiative aims to boost investment and exports from Pakistan as part of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The primary focus of the visit is on enhancing bilateral economic relations and fostering business-to-business collaborations. Notably, a large contingent of investors and industrialists from 79 Pakistani companies has also traveled to China to participate in the business-to-business conference in Shenzhen. These representatives will engage with their Chinese counterparts to explore opportunities for mutual growth and cooperation.