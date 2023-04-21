Search

PM Shehbaz greets overseas Pakistanis on Eid-ul-Fitr

Web Desk 10:36 AM | 21 Apr, 2023
PM Shehbaz greets overseas Pakistanis on Eid-ul-Fitr
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated overseas Pakistanis and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a tweet today, he wished them a happy and blessed Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed to God Almighty to accept our worship and forgive sins.

Pakistan will celebrate the first day of Eidul Fitr on Saturday (April 22) as the moon for the month of Shawwal was not sighted in Pakistan on Thursday.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azam made the announcement after presiding the main meeting at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Islamabad, while the zonal committees met in their respective areas to sight the Shawwal crescent.

Meanwhile, Eid will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia and UAE and Qatar today.

