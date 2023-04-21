PM Shehbaz greets overseas Pakistanis on Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated overseas Pakistanis and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a tweet today, he wished them a happy and blessed Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed to God Almighty to accept our worship and forgive sins.

Wishing our overseas Pakistanis and Muslim brothers and sisters around the world a very happy and blessed Eid-ul-Fitr. May Allah Kareem accept our worship & forgive our sins! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 20, 2023

Pakistan will celebrate the first day of Eidul Fitr on Saturday (April 22) as the moon for the month of Shawwal was not sighted in Pakistan on Thursday.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azam made the announcement after presiding the main meeting at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Islamabad, while the zonal committees met in their respective areas to sight the Shawwal crescent.

Meanwhile, Eid will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia and UAE and Qatar today.