Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ can impact Pakistan, India coastlines: PDM

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a statement on Friday, alerting that the ‘Biparjoy’ cyclone could have an impact on the coastlines of Pakistan and India.

According to the PMD, the Biparjoy cyclone, classified as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS), has maintained its intensity and slightly altered its course, gradually moving in the north-northeast direction over the past 12 hours.

It is currently positioned near Latitude 14.8°N and Longitude 66.5°E, approximately 1,120 kilometers south of Karachi.

The PMD reported that the cyclone’s center is characterized by maximum sustained surface winds ranging from 130 to 150 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 160 kilometers per hour.

Given this uncertainty, the PMD expects the cyclone to continue moving north/northeastward over the next two days.

The PMD’s cyclone warning center in Karachi is actively monitoring the system.

Favorable environmental conditions, including a sea surface temperature of 30-32°C, low vertical wind shear, and upper-level divergence, continue to support the cyclone’s potential for further intensification.

Due to a shift in upper-level steering winds, there is uncertainty among global models regarding the cyclone’s projected track. Some models suggest the cyclone may head towards the western coast of Oman and Pakistan, while others indicate a trajectory towards the Sindh coast of Pakistan and the Indian state of Gujarat.

The anticipated impacts of the cyclone include adverse conditions in the Arabian Sea, with rough seas and high tides along the coast. Consequently, fishermen are advised to refrain from venturing into the open sea starting from Monday, June 12, until the system has passed.

The Sindh-Makran coast can expect rain, thunderstorms, heavy precipitation, and strong winds from the night of June 13 until the morning of June 14. Sea conditions near the cyclone center are currently very high/phenomenal, with maximum wave heights reaching 25-28 feet.