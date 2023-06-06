Search

Arabian Sea potential cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ may hit Karachi, other coastal areas in Pakistan

Web Desk 02:49 PM | 6 Jun, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Sindh capital Karachi and several areas of Balochistan are likely to experience heavy rainfall in the coming days as low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea is turning into a cyclonic circulation.

Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfraz told media that a low-pressure area surfaced over the southeast Arabian Sea at around latitude 11.0 N & longitude 66.0 E at about 1,550km southwest of the port city.

He said the current weather system is likely to intensify further into a depression and move initially in the northwest direction in light of current conditions. Amid the threat, officials are having an eye on low-pressure areas.

The cyclone in the making was dubbed Biparjoy by Bangladesh, which translates into destruction.

Arabian Sea is notorious for cyclones, especially during pre-monsoon and post-monsoon seasons.

Storm, high wind threat in Sindh as cyclone Shaheen 340km away from Karachi

