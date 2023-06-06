Iran set to reopen embassy in Saudi Arabia today

TEHRAN – Iran is all set to reopen its diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia today (Tuesday), months after Tehran and Riyadh agreed to restore their diplomatic ties after the hiatus of seven years as part of a deal brokered by China.

An opening ceremony will be held in the evening and it will be attending by top Iranian and Saudi officials.

A day earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that the country will officially open its embassy in Riyadh, the Iranian Consulate General in Jeddah, and the country's Permanent Mission to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As part of a Chinese-brokered deal signed in March this year, both countries had decided to open their respective embassies within two months.

Last month, Tehran has named Alireza Enayati as its ambassador to Saudi Arabia. Enayati has previously served as Iran’s ambassador to Kuwait.