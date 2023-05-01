Free marriage hall sets up at Islamabad mosque for needy families

ISLAMABAD – A marriage hall has been set up at a mosque in the federal capital to provide free-of charge services to needy families for wedding ceremony of their daughters.
The initiative has been taken by the administration of the Masjid Rehmat ul Alamin located in F8 area of Islamabad. The marriage hall will provide crockery, sitting set up, waiters and food to host the guests with dignity and respect.
The hall will provide a three-hour time for a function, reports said, adding that parents are allowed to either solemnize the Nikkah of their daughter themselves or bring a Khateeb of their choice for the ceremony.
A member of the mosque’s management committee said that the deserving people can contact the committee to book the hall, adding that up to 120 guests can be hosted at one time.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 01, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.73
|42.14
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Karachi
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Quetta
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Attock
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Multan
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Okara
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
