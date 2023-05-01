Free marriage hall sets up at Islamabad mosque for needy families

ISLAMABAD – A marriage hall has been set up at a mosque in the federal capital to provide free-of charge services to needy families for wedding ceremony of their daughters.

The initiative has been taken by the administration of the Masjid Rehmat ul Alamin located in F8 area of Islamabad. The marriage hall will provide crockery, sitting set up, waiters and food to host the guests with dignity and respect.

The hall will provide a three-hour time for a function, reports said, adding that parents are allowed to either solemnize the Nikkah of their daughter themselves or bring a Khateeb of their choice for the ceremony.

A member of the mosque’s management committee said that the deserving people can contact the committee to book the hall, adding that up to 120 guests can be hosted at one time.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/18-Dec-2021/six-brothers-wed-six-sisters-in-multan-s-mass-marriage