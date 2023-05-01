India urged to release Pakistani fishermen

ISLAMABAD – The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) has launched a campaign demanding repatriation of more than 100 Pakistani fishermen currently being held in prisons in India.

In this regard, Chairperson of the Commission held a meeting with Director and Assistant Director at the India Desk to verify details regarding Pakistani nationals being detained in India.

She said the Commission has already written to the Chairperson of NHRC India to help facilitate the return of Pakistanis fishermen from Indian jails.