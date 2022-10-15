Twitter in uproar over mishandling of abandoned bodies in Multan’s Nishtar Hospital
Hospital officials allege police, rescue officials of negligence over decaying bodies
MULTAN – The horrific incident of mishandling of abandoned bodies in Southern Punjab has shocked the nation as social media users urge officials to take action against the persons involved in the matter.
Earlier this week, several putrefied bodies were found on the rooftop of Nishtar hospital as an aide of Punjab Chief Minister visited the medical facility and ordered the cremation of the abandoned bodies.
As the media catches the air of the inhumane incident, the disturbing visuals of human corpses, which were abandoned on the roof of the Nishtar Hospital’s mortuary, started sharing and later trending on social sites.
Amid the uproar, the government in the country’s most populous region took action and ordered a probe into the incident, while experts called it a violation of medical ethics and standard operating procedure (SOP) than anything more despicable.
CM Punjab Parvez Elahi also sought a report from the healthcare secretary and ordered strict disciplinary action against the responsible persons.
As the incident sparked controversy, a three-member committee was formed by Nishtar Medical University’s VC to probe the matter.
On the other hand, hospital staff including the anatomy head attempted to clear the air, saying such rotten bodies were used for educational purposes by medical students and surgeons.
Earlier, Multan police officials told media that the recovered bodies were submitted to the mortuary and the force also advertised bodies in local publications for identification, assuring that corpses will be handed over to their heirs after the medico-legal procedure.
