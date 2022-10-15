Petrol price likely to decrease by Rs15 per litre in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Another cut is expected in the prices of petroleum products for the second half of October in light of the appreciation of the Pakistani rupee.

Reports in local media said the prices of high-speed diesel (HSD), kerosene oil, and light diesel fuel are also likely to decrease.

Fuel prices are showing a declining trend in parts of the world and experts claim that country’s new finance chief Ishaq Dar will avoid burdening already distressed people despite pressure from the global lender.

Last month, the Sharif-led federal government slashed petroleum prices by up to Rs12.63 per litre after which the petrol price was being sold at Rs224.80 per litre.

IMF, World Bank assure support as Pakistan reels ... 07:06 PM | 14 Oct, 2022 WASHINGTON – Senior officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Friday assured Pakistan of ...

The price of high-speed diesel was reduced by Rs12.13 per litre to Rs235.30 and light-speed diesel is currently sold at Rs191.83.