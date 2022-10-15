Mine blast in northern Turkey kills 28 with scores still trapped

ISTANBUL – A blast inside a state-owned mine in Amasra town killed at least 28 workers and left more than a dozen others trapped inside.

The mine explosion appeared to have been caused due to ignition of gases and was said to be the worst in recent years.

Meanwhile, dreadful graphics showed agonized residents, and miners around the site looking for their friends and family members.

Soon after the incident, rescue personnel rushed to the mine area, Turkish disaster management agency told a publication. As per the initial reports, the cause of the blast remains unknown while the investigation is currently ongoing.

About 50 miners were trapped under the rubble after an explosion in a coal mine in Turkey pic.twitter.com/Jew1p49U9d — ACROSS THE LINE (@ErajChangizian) October 14, 2022

Turkish Health Minister also updated the development, saying 11 others pulled out alive were being treated in hospital after one of deadliest industrial accidents in years struck Friday at sunset. He said more than 100 people were working underground when the accident occurred.

As the blast shocks the nation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan postponed all his other arrangements and announced to travel to the scene of the accident today on Saturday.

In a social media post, he said our hope is that the loss of life will not increase further, that our miners will be found alive and stressed to put all out efforts in this direction.

Turkey’s worst mine disaster occurred in 2014 when a total of 301 people lost their lives in the town of Soma in the western region.