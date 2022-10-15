Karachi team leaves for Quetta to join National Men’s Basketball Championship
Karachi team leaves for Quetta to join National Men’s Basketball Championship
KARACHI – The Karachi basketball team has left for Quetta to take part in the National Basketball Men’s B Grade Championship 2022 that will roll into action from October 16.

KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan and Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon handed over tracksuits to Karachi men’s team at a ceremony at the Commissioner Office where the team was wished the best for the national event. It was hoped that they would give their best and win the national championship.

Other notables present on the occasion were Assistant Commissioner Abid Qamar Sheikh, Ahmad Pasha, Shams, Team Manager Zafar Iqbal, Zainul Abidin Channa, Kiran Rajput, Assistant Commissioner (South) Abdul Hanan Bhutti, SSP Saddar Ali Mardan Khoso, Junaid Ahmed Khan, M Haider Khan, Zulfiqar Abbas, Saqib Sh, Munawar Junejo, Farooq Ali Shah and Hassan Ali.

Speaking on the occasion, the Karachi Commissioner said: “I have full trust in KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan as the Karachi basketball team was selected purely on merit under his leadership. Hopefully, they have polished their skills well during the 10-day training camp and I am optimistic that they will return as champions."

Ghulam Muhammad Khan thanked the Karachi Commissioner for supporting and sponsoring the team and players and expressed the hope that the boys would utilise all their skills and potential to win the national championship.

“The boys have been trained well during the camp by our coaches. They have now hunger for doing well against their opponents and this will help them finish as champions,” he said.

