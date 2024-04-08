Lt. Gen (r) Anwar Ali Hyder made Chairman Fauji Foundation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Conglomerates Company Fauji Foundation has picked lieutenant general retired Anwar Ali Hyder as the new Director and Chairman.

In a stock filing, Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited said Waqar Ahmed Malik, Director, and Chairman has ceased to be the Director, Chairman of the Company and Lieutenant General Anwar Ali Hyder, HI(M) (Retd) has been appointed as Director/Chairman.

Hyder replaced Waqar Malik, the first civilian who holds this post for four years. During his stint, FFC saw huge growth.

Fauji Foods achieved profitability for the first time in years and improving margins despite tough market conditions.