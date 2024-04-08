PKLI Nurse jobs in Pakistan 2024 - Check all details here to apply online

If you are a skilled nurse looking for career opportunity. Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute is currently hiring nurses to join its team.

The leading tertiary care hospital is looking for 300 nurses from Pakistan for the new vacancies.

Nurses Jobs in Pakistan 2024

To qualify for opportunity, you must have completed a Diploma in General Nursing + Midwifery or in another specialized nursing area for male nurses. Alternatively, a BSN Generic or Post RN qualification is also accepted for the role.

As per the advertisement, fresh graduates are welcome to apply. People with 1-2 years of clinical experience in areas such as IPD, OPD, Endo, ICU, Kidney/Liver transplant, OR, Emergency, Dialysis, Urology, or IR will be preferred.

If you complete the pre-requisites, make sure to apply for seats up for grabs.

Age Limit: Maximum age of 50 years.

Salary: You’ll receive a competitive salary that matches the market rate.

How to apply Online

First, visit PKLI job portal at https://pkli.org.pk/careers/ and complete the online application form. Please note that we only accept applications submitted online.

Make sure to have all necessary documents ready, including your qualifications, experience certificates, CNIC (National ID), and valid license.

If you are currently employed in a govt institution, you must provide a recent NOC (No Objection Certificate) from your department along with your application.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further steps in the hiring process.

Interviews: Interviews will start from April 22, 2024, and will continue every two weeks for applications received until the closure of the advertisement. Shortlisted candidates will receive interview details.