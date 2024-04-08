Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan amend visa free regime: Details inside

ASTANA - The governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have agreed to extend the permitted duration of visa-free stay to 30 days for citizens from both countries.

In this regard, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has ratified amendments to the 2000 protocol agreement between the two countries to implement the changes.

Under the fresh agreement, citizens of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan can enter, leave, transit, and move through the territory of the other country for up to 30 calendar days, irrespective of their place of permanent residence.

The amendments follow discussions held in January last year after which both the countries updated their internal procedures for the smooth transition to the new regulations.

Uzbekistan, situated in Central Asia, is renowned for its rich history, vibrant culture, and stunning landscapes. Bordered by Kazakhstan to the north, Turkmenistan to the southwest, Kyrgyzstan to the northeast, and Tajikistan to the southeast, it serves as a crossroads between East and West.

With a population exceeding 33 million, Uzbekistan stands as one of the most populous countries in Central Asia. Annually, it attracts a significant number of tourists, with over 6 million visitors arriving to explore its ancient cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and the enchanting Silk Road heritage.

On the other hand, Kazakhstan, the largest landlocked country in the world, occupies a vast expanse of Central Asia. Bordered by Russia to the north, China to the east, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan to the south, and the Caspian Sea to the west, it boasts diverse landscapes ranging from steppes to mountains and deserts.

With a population exceeding 18 million, Kazakhstan is known for its rich cultural heritage and nomadic traditions. Each year, it draws in a considerable number of tourists, with over 8 million visitors exploring its cosmopolitan cities, pristine natural wonders, and the mystique of the Great Steppe.