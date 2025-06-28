Per Tola Gold prices dip to RsRs349,400 in Pakistan; Silver holds steady

KARACHI – Gold prices ended this week on negative side as price further plunged on June 28 amid downward movement in the international bullion market.

On Saturday, All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) said price of gold per tola dropped by Rs1,600 to settle at Rs349,400. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs1,371, now standing at Rs299,554.

This follows comes major drop in gold lately, when gold prices plunged by Rs5,000 per tola, closing the day at Rs351,000.

Globally, the gold rate also slipped by $16, reaching $3,274 per ounce amid cautious sentiment among investors. Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable, with the rate for one tola unchanged at Rs3,782.

The recent declines come amid shifting global economic indicators and a stronger US dollar, which often impacts bullion prices negatively. Local jewellers suggest that market volatility may continue in the short term, depending on global economic trends and currency movements.