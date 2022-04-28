Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 April 2022
08:14 AM | 28 Apr, 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 132,300 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 113,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 103,949 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.121,274.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Karachi
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Islamabad
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Peshawar
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Quetta
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Sialkot
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Attock
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Gujranwala
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Jehlum
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Multan
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Gujrat
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Nawabshah
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Chakwal
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Hyderabad
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Nowshehra
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Sargodha
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Faisalabad
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Mirpur
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
