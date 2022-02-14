Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 14th February 2022
Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 14th February 2022
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 121,600 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 104,300 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 95,610 nd a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.111,465.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 121,600 PKR 1,540
Karachi PKR 121,600 PKR 1,540
Islamabad PKR 121,600 PKR 1,540
Peshawar PKR 121,600 PKR 1,540
Quetta PKR 121,600 PKR 1,540
Sialkot PKR 121,600 PKR 1,540
Attock PKR 121,600 PKR 1,540
Gujranwala PKR 121,600 PKR 1,540
Jehlum PKR 121,600 PKR 1,540
Multan PKR 121,600 PKR 1,540
Bahawalpur PKR 121,600 PKR 1,540
Gujrat PKR 121,600 PKR 1,540
Nawabshah PKR 121,600 PKR 1,540
Chakwal PKR 121,600 PKR 1,540
Hyderabad PKR 121,600 PKR 1,540
Nowshehra PKR 121,600 PKR 1,540
Sargodha PKR 121,600 PKR 1,540
Faisalabad PKR 121,600 PKR 1,540
Mirpur PKR 121,600 PKR 1,540

