Tunisian girl seeks shelter in Pakistan after ‘Heartbreaking Split’ from Karachi husband

KARACHI – Heartbroken and stranded Tunisian girl’s love turns to loss as another online love story ends in despair. What started as cross-border love story between a Tunisian teenager and a Karachi resident taken a heartbreaking turn, leaving the young woman stranded in a foreign country with no means to return home.

Senda Ayari, a 19-year-old from Tunis, approached Women’s Police Station in port city of Karachi seeking shelter and assistance. According to police sources, Ayari arrived in Pakistan on November 28, 2024, after being in an online relationship with Muhammad Amir, a resident of Naya Abad, Khadda Market.

The couple, who had reportedly fallen in love through social media interactions, decided to marry. Senda got Pakistani visa and was welcomed at the Karachi airport by Amir and his family. The very next day, Amir’s family arranged a small marriage ceremony, officially tying the knot.

Initially, the marriage moved smooth, but Senda told police that tensions developed over minor issues in following months. Eventually, Amir divorced her. Now alone in a foreign country, the young woman is in desperate to return to Tunisia.

However, her problems have compounded. Her 90-day visa expired on February 18, 2025, and without a valid visa extension or exit permit, she cannot leave the country. Renewing her visa would cost around $400 , while a one-way ticket back to Tunisia exceeds Rs250,000, expenses she says she cannot afford.

Police confirmed that Ayari has not filed any allegations of abuse against Amir. She has been provided temporary shelter at the Women’s Police Station. Officers said Amir was summoned and admitted to divorcing her, but has since become unreachable, with his mobile phone switched off.

Authorities are now determining the next steps to assist Ayari in resolving her immigration status and facilitating her safe return to Tunisia.

This case comes after American national Onijah Andrew Robinson, whose cross-border romance also ended in heartbreak in Pakistan, raising broader questions about the complexities of international relationships formed over social media.