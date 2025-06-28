PM Youth Laptop Scheme Merit List out now! Check eligibility status Online

KARACHI – Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan officially released provincial merit list under Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme, confirming the eligibility status of students.

According officials, a dedicated online portal is now live, allowing students to verify whether they have been selected, placed on a waiting list, or deemed ineligible due to academic or administrative reasons.

To assist students in this process, merit lists are also shared on website, and social media channels via designated Student Focal Persons (SFPs). Students who believe there is an error in their listed status are strongly advised to contact their assigned focal person immediately and submit any supporting documents. The deadline for objections or corrections is July 4, 2025 — no requests will be entertained after this date.

PM Youth Laptop Scheme 2025

Here’s how to check online

Visit the official portal to check your merit status.

If needed, reach out to your SFP with proper documentation.

Act before July 4, 2025, to avoid missing out!

University officials have urged all eligible students to verify their status as soon as possible to ensure they are included in the scheme and don’t miss the opportunity due to unresolved issues.