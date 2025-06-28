Unveiling the Haier M80 Mini LED TV Series

Haier brings a new era of immersive entertainment into your home with the launch of the M80 Mini LED TV Series. Designed for viewers who demand more from every frame, every beat, and every connection. The M80 isn’t just a TV. It’s a complete cinematic experience tailored for modern lifestyles.

Mini LED Brilliance: See Every Detail in 4K

Whether you’re watching, gaming, or streaming, the M80 Mini LED display delivers next-level clarity with 3840×2160 resolution, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. Each frame comes alive with enhanced contrast, vivid color, and remarkable brightness control, making every scene feel as real as the world around you.

Now available in 85″, 75″, 65″, and 55″ screen sizes.

Smarter Viewing with Android TV

Powered by Google/Android TV, the M80 makes smart entertainment effortless. Access your favourite apps, games, and content with ease and enjoy the convenience of Far Field Voice Control, letting you search and switch with just your voice.

It’s not just smart, it’s made to keep up with you.

Immersive Sound with KEF & Dolby Atmos

What you see should be matched by what you hear. With Dolby Atmos, KEF audio, and a Super Woofer system, the M80 offers deep, room-filling sound that pulls you into the moment.

Its 2.1 channel setup and 2×15W + 20W speaker output ensure cinematic audio that complements the visuals – whether it’s a quiet dialogue or an explosive finale.

Built for Gamers, Tuned for Speed

With Game Mode, MEMC, VRR, and ALLM, the M80 keeps up with your reflexes. Enjoy smooth, lag-free gaming and fast-paced visuals without screen tearing or motion blur.

From next-gen consoles to high-speed sports, performance stays sharp and seamless.

Smart Connectivity & Performance

The M80 doesn’t just perform, it connects.

Equipped with HDMI 2.1, USB, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 5, you get uninterrupted access to everything you love.

Plus, with 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage, apps run smoothly, and multitasking feels effortless.

Designed to Impress

With its sleek, modern aesthetic and edge-to-edge screen, the M80 enhances not just your content but your living space too. It’s a perfect match for those who value technology and taste in equal measure.

More Than Just a TV, It’s a Haier Experience

At Haier, we believe innovation should simplify life, not complicate it. The M80 Mini LED Series blends powerful performance, intuitive features, and exceptional design, offering you a television experience that’s not only smart, but truly sensational.

Bigger Screens. Brighter Colors. Better Sound.

The M80 is ready to change the way you see, hear, and feel entertainment.

Stay tuned and be part of this exciting journey!

