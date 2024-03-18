Twitter unblocked in Pakistan after long disruption: reports

ISLAMABAD – Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, was unblocked in Pakistan after more than a month long disruption, it emerged on Monday.

Reports said the decision was taken in view of massive criticism being faced by the government from different quarters of society for blocking the social media platform.

Till filing the story, X is accessible without any VPN.

X was initially blocked in the South Asian country on February 17 amid protests against the alleged rigging in Feb 8 elections and it was inaccessible to users as of March 18 evening.

Pakistan Telecom Authority has not shared any update about lifting restriction on the platform.

More to follow…