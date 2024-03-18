Punjab development plan unveiled

IT City, air ambulance service and Punjab Education Programme are the key projects
LAHORE – Just a few days after assuming charge of his office, Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman has said the government will set up an IT city and launch an air ambulance service and the Punjab Education Programme in the province.
Presenting budgetary proposals during the Punjab Assembly session on Monday, Rehman said Rs10 billion would be spent on the IT City and Rs2 billion on the Punjab Education Programme. He said that merit and transparency would be ensured in every project. He said that people's welfare would be guaranteed and the poor would be provided relief.
“Today, I am presenting the first people-friendly budget of our government. We have got the leadership that has given a new vision of service to the cabinet and the bureaucracy,” he said, and promised good governance in Punjab.
The finance minister said the Ramadan Relief Package was being delivered to people on their doorstep. He said that Rs30 billion has been allocated for the Ramadan Relief Package.
Rehman said the price control system had been activated and a zero-tolerance policy was being adopted against hoarding and profiteering. He said the overall volume of the budget for the financial year 2023-24 was Rs4,480.700 billion, with estimated revenue collection of Rs3,331.700 billion. Under the NFC Award, he said, Punjab would receive Rs2,706.400 billion.
During the budget speech, the opposition created a ruckus, tore up budget copies, rejected the budget as 'fake,' and chanted slogans such as “fake government”.
Rehman placed a picture of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on the desk during his budget speech, while opposition members surrounded the speaker's dais and chanted slogans against the budget under the leadership of Rana Aftab.
