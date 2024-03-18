Car and motorcycle driving license fee update in Sindh [March 2024]

KARACHI – The Driving License department of Sindh Police issues license and permits to qualified drivers after evaluating them in theoretical and practical tests.
Driving license is an important document as this gives citizens authority to drive their vehicle on roads after passing through different tests which are made to give the awareness about the road ethics, road safety.
The driving license is the official document which authorizes its holder to drive various types of motor vehicle on roads to which the public have access.
The department issues license of different categories, including car+motorcycle. The applicants are first required to learner license before applying for the permanent licnse. The fee for new car and motorcycle learner license stands at Rs100 only.
The department issues permanent driving license with two different validity periods – 3 years 5 years top people across the province.
As of March 2024, the fee for permanent driving licsne fee for car and motorcycle stands at Rs1,410 for three years while the fee for license with 5-year availability is Rs1,860.
It also received fixed charges in wake of lamination, Nadra, Medical and TCS.
The applicants can get an appointment for the driving license through online process. The can online pre-appointment by filling required credentials here.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanges against US dollar in the open market on March 18, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
