Car and motorcycle driving license fee update in Sindh [March 2024]

KARACHI – The Driving License department of Sindh Police issues license and permits to qualified drivers after evaluating them in theoretical and practical tests.

Driving license is an important document as this gives citizens authority to drive their vehicle on roads after passing through different tests which are made to give the awareness about the road ethics, road safety.

The driving license is the official document which authorizes its holder to drive various types of motor vehicle on roads to which the public have access.

The department issues license of different categories, including car+motorcycle. The applicants are first required to learner license before applying for the permanent licnse. The fee for new car and motorcycle learner license stands at Rs100 only.

Car, Motorcycle Permanent Driving License Fee in Sindh

The department issues permanent driving license with two different validity periods – 3 years 5 years top people across the province.

As of March 2024, the fee for permanent driving licsne fee for car and motorcycle stands at Rs1,410 for three years while the fee for license with 5-year availability is Rs1,860.

It also received fixed charges in wake of lamination, Nadra, Medical and TCS.

Driving License Sindh Online Appointment

The applicants can get an appointment for the driving license through online process. The can online pre-appointment by filling required credentials here.