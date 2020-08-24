Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi militia’s missile, drone attack on Saudi Arabia
08:36 PM | 24 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemns recent missile and drone attacks towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by Houthi militia.
Pakistan appreciates the successful interception of the missile and drone, which prevented the loss of innocent lives.
“We call for immediate cessation of such attacks,” said Foreign Office in a statement.
Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity, it added.
