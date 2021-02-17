Pakistani ACCA topper Zara Naeem says she never dreamt of global distinction

LAHORE – Zara Naeem Dar, a student from Punjab capital city, has scored the highest marks in Financial Reporting exam conducted in December 2020.

Sharing her views on her achievement she said, "I had never imagined scoring a global distinction."

Zara is a Pakistani student who made the nation proud by scoring the highest marks in ACCA exam. She took the exam with 527,000 students from 179 countries and beat them all.

Moments after the ACCA Pakistan announced her achievement, Zara was showered with praises and wishes for her successful future on social media from Pakistanis all over the world.

PTI leader Asad Umar praised Zara Naeem on her distinctive achievement.

I keep saying this... Give Pakistani girls an equal chance and they can take on and beat the best in the world. Proud of #ZaraNaeem and wish her the best in her future goals pic.twitter.com/WPfmAfAOB0 — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 16, 2021

“In fact, for many days, even after I had received an email from ACCA informing me that I have marked a global distinction, I was not sure if it was indeed true,” said Naeem.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz also commended her in an official tweet.

Zara Naeem Dar has become pride of the nation by topping the ACCA exams across the world.Congratulations. — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) February 15, 2021

Scoring 96% distinction in Financial Reporting, she said she never chased marks for her exam, but focused on excelling in learning.

Recalling her decision to pursue ACCA while she was still in her O Levels, she gives credit to her tutor who taught her so well that she developed a liking for it.

Sending a message to her fellow ACCA students she said, “I would say don’t go for marks but go after learning your subjects so well that it actually helps you beyond just mark sheets.”