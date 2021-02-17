Pakistani ACCA topper Zara Naeem says she never dreamt of global distinction

Web Desk
04:45 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
zara naeem
Share

LAHORE – Zara Naeem Dar, a student from Punjab capital city, has scored the highest marks in Financial Reporting exam conducted in December 2020.

Sharing her views on her achievement she said, "I had never imagined scoring a global distinction."

Zara is a Pakistani student who made the nation proud by scoring the highest marks in ACCA exam. She took the exam with 527,000 students from 179 countries and beat them all.

Moments after the ACCA Pakistan announced her achievement, Zara was showered with praises and wishes for her successful future on social media from Pakistanis all over the world.

PTI leader Asad Umar praised Zara Naeem on her distinctive achievement.

“In fact, for many days, even after I had received an email from ACCA informing me that I have marked a global distinction, I was not sure if it was indeed true,” said Naeem.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz also commended her in an official tweet.

Scoring 96% distinction in Financial Reporting, she said she never chased marks for her exam, but focused on excelling in learning.

Recalling her decision to pursue ACCA while she was still in her O Levels, she gives credit to her tutor who taught her so well that she developed a liking for it.

Sending a message to her fellow ACCA students she said, “I would say don’t go for marks but go after learning your subjects so well that it actually helps you beyond just mark sheets.”

Pakistan's Zara Naeem breaks world record scoring ... 04:51 PM | 15 Feb, 2021

LAHORE – Zara Naeem Dar, a student from Punjab capital city, has scored the highest marks in Financial Reporting ...

More From This Category
HEC issues alert over accreditation of ...
05:24 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Indian farmer buys helicopter worth Rs300mn to ...
03:56 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Ex-senator Yasmeen Shah jailed for two years over ...
03:30 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Pakistan, Thailand vow to enhance cultural ...
02:45 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Manzoor Wassan’s nephew assaulted to death with ...
02:28 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
NCOC urges frontline workers to register for ...
01:27 PM | 17 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan wishes to keep her love life under wraps (VIDEO)
04:18 PM | 17 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr