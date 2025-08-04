Farhan, Ayub shine as Pakistan win T20I Series over West Indies

FLORIDA – Opening blitz, and balanced bowling power Pakistan to series victory in the third and final T20 International against the West Indies, sealing hard-fought 13-run win at Central Broward Regional Park and taking the series 2-1.

After opting to bat first, openers set the tone for the innings. Sahibzada Farhan was key player who played commanding knock of 74 off 53 balls, while Saim Ayub contributed a fluent 66 off 49, helping Men in Green to post 189 for 4.

The duo then stitched 138-run before West Indies managed to break the partnership in the 17th over. Late-innings cameos from Hassan Nawaz (15 off 7), Khushdil Shah (11 off 6)**, and Faheem Ashraf (10 off 3) ensured Pakistan finished strongly.

Chasing 190, Windies came out aggressively, scoring 33 runs in the first two overs. Jewel Andrew (24) and Alick Athanaze (60) looked threatening, with Athanaze registering his maiden T20I half-century. However, Pakistan’s bowlers gradually took control of the match.

Sherfane Rutherford fought hard with a gritty 51 off 35 deliveries, but the required run rate kept climbing. West Indies ended their innings at 176 for 6, falling just short.

Pakistan’s bowlers shared the spoils, with Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Saim Ayub each taking a wicket. A clever decision to retire Roston Chase mid-innings disrupted West Indies’ momentum in the final overs.

Pakistan was under pressure after recent T20I struggles overseas bu this series will help them build confidence to move ahead.