Abdul Razzaq says he 'mistakenly' used Aishwarya Rai’s name after outrage over derogatory remarks

LAHORE – Pakistan’s former cricketer Abdul Razzaq remained in news after he used insulting remarks against Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachan.
The 43-year-old was part of a panel at World Cup 2023 promotion event when he said ‘if you think you will marry Aishwarya Rai and have a moral child, saying it will never happen’.
بابر اعظم @babarazam258— ZAHID GHAFFAR (@zahidghaffar) November 13, 2023
کی کپتانی کو مخاطب کرتے ہوئے چیمپیئن آل راؤنڈر عبدالرزاق نے کہا کہ جب نیتیں ہی صاف نہیں تو نتیجہ کیسے اچھا آسکتا ہے۔۔عبدالرزاق نے بڑی مثال بھی دی ۔@TheRealPCBMedia pic.twitter.com/YoSx44DQjv
The clip triggered criticism as it showed Shahid Afridi and Gul sharing laugh at Razzaq's below-the-belt joke.
Amid the ire, Razzaq issued an apology to Bollywood actress. The cricketer-turned-analyst claimed it was not his intent to make the analogy he made regarding her while discussing Pakistan cricket.
We were talking about cricket yesterday, and I meant to give a different example, but Aishwarya's name slipped out of my mouth. I'm sorry 🙏 #AishwaryaRai #AbdulRazzaq pic.twitter.com/LKp2uFNxXm— Abdul Razzaq (@AbdulRazzaq_PAK) November 14, 2023
He mentioned sharing another example but took the former Miss World name by mistake.
Razzaq’s video was widely shared online and was covered by India media and people from all walks of life lamented him for his choice of words at a public event.
Pakistani cricketers including Shaoib Akhtar condemned Razzaq's vile comments.
I highly condemn the inappropriate joke/comparison made by Razzaq.— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 14, 2023
No woman should be disrespected like this.
People seated beside him should have raised their voice right away rather than laughing & clapping.
As a cricketer I feel sorry that Abdul Razzaq made comments about Indian actress in a media talk. I hope he will be ashamed of what he said and apologize.— Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) November 14, 2023
Pakistani rupee continues to depreciate against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in wake of soaring demand for greenback.
The crisis hit country witnessed massive buying of dollar for import payments in recent times, which puts the local unit under pressure.
On Wednesday, the rate of US dollar in open market stands at 287.4 for buying and 290.15 for selling.
Euro rate increased to 307 for buying and 309 for selling. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 76.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.55
|80.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.37
|771.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.17
|41.57
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.08
|936.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.98
|61.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.23
|171.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.91
|26.21
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.58
|753.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.87
|79.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.32
|26.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.4
|320.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.99
|8.14
Gold price increases in Pakistan in line with global trend – Check latest rates here
Gold prices in Pakistan saw upward trajectory on Wednesday, in line with the international market.
On Wednesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs212,800 and the 10-gram price stands at Rs182,442.
Globally, the price of yellow metal saw an increase of $20 and hovers around $1,966 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
