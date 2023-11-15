Abdul Razzaq says he 'mistakenly' used Aishwarya Rai’s name after outrage over derogatory remarks

LAHORE – Pakistan’s former cricketer Abdul Razzaq remained in news after he used insulting remarks against Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachan.

The 43-year-old was part of a panel at World Cup 2023 promotion event when he said ‘if you think you will marry Aishwarya Rai and have a moral child, saying it will never happen’.

بابر اعظم @babarazam258

کی کپتانی کو مخاطب کرتے ہوئے چیمپیئن آل راؤنڈر عبدالرزاق نے کہا کہ جب نیتیں ہی صاف نہیں تو نتیجہ کیسے اچھا آسکتا ہے۔۔عبدالرزاق نے بڑی مثال بھی دی ۔@TheRealPCBMedia pic.twitter.com/YoSx44DQjv — ZAHID GHAFFAR (@zahidghaffar) November 13, 2023

The clip triggered criticism as it showed Shahid Afridi and Gul sharing laugh at Razzaq's below-the-belt joke.

Amid the ire, Razzaq issued an apology to Bollywood actress. The cricketer-turned-analyst claimed it was not his intent to make the analogy he made regarding her while discussing Pakistan cricket.

We were talking about cricket yesterday, and I meant to give a different example, but Aishwarya's name slipped out of my mouth. I'm sorry 🙏 #AishwaryaRai #AbdulRazzaq pic.twitter.com/LKp2uFNxXm — Abdul Razzaq (@AbdulRazzaq_PAK) November 14, 2023

He mentioned sharing another example but took the former Miss World name by mistake.

Razzaq’s video was widely shared online and was covered by India media and people from all walks of life lamented him for his choice of words at a public event.

Pakistani cricketers including Shaoib Akhtar condemned Razzaq's vile comments.

I highly condemn the inappropriate joke/comparison made by Razzaq.

No woman should be disrespected like this.

People seated beside him should have raised their voice right away rather than laughing & clapping. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 14, 2023