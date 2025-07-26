Two Pakistani athletes disappear in Germany during World University Games 2025

GERMANY – Two Pakistani athletes have reportedly gone missing in Germany during the ongoing World University Games 2025, which are being held across various cities in the European country.

The missing athletes, Shazil Ahmed and Nadeem Ali, were part of the official Pakistani contingent and had participated in the competitions. However, they have not been seen or contacted since July 24, raising concern among team officials.

Reports said both athletes informed their fellow teammates before leaving for an undisclosed location, which has led officials to believe that they did not intend to disappear without notice.

Their passports are reportedly with the team manager, and no suspicious behavior was noted prior to their disappearance.

Officials from the Pakistani delegation have confirmed that efforts are ongoing to locate the athletes. So far, no communication has been established with them.

The rest of the Pakistani contingent is scheduled to return home on July 27, 2025, and officials remain hopeful that the missing athletes will rejoin the group before departure.