Dur-e-Fishan looks breathtaking in latest viral pictures

Pakistani television actor Dur-e-Fishan’s stunning fashion choices have always been lauded by fashion enthusiasts and her followers.

This time around, fans were left speculating about her look in a bridal dress. The Pardes star wore Faiza Saqlain attire and her latest snaps have gone viral.

The latest pictures are from the sets of her local soap opera in which she plays the female lead.

Her recent post garnered thousands of love reactions from Instagram users in a day. Netizens also did not hold back from complimenting her beautiful looks.

The 26-year-old often treats her fans with snippets from her personal life along with BTS pictures from project shoots.