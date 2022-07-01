US envoy calls on PM Shehbaz, reaffirms commitment to strengthen bilateral ties
Web Desk
09:53 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
US envoy calls on PM Shehbaz, reaffirms commitment to strengthen bilateral ties
Source: External Publicity Wing (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – New ambassador of the United States to Pakistan, Donald Blome, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday.

PM congratulated the envoy on his presentation of credentials and expressed hope that the latter would devote his efforts to deepening and enhancing bilateral ties.

A report of state broadcaster said the premier underscored Islamabad’s desire to further develop relationship between the two sides on the basis of mutual respect, trust, and interest.

Sharif also stressed the need to have the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement Ministerial meeting take place later this year, also hold the Business Opportunities Conference this year.

Recalling the depth and breadth of ties, the Prime Minister underscored that various Dialogues established between the two sides have been playing a critical role in strengthening bilateral ties in the areas of trade, investment, IT, climate change, health, and energy.

He also mentioned the rising wave of Islamophobia in India and condemned the sacrilegious remarks by the ruling party members about the revered personality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)

He also pointed out committing grave violations of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Donald Blome thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to further strengthen and reinforce Pakistan-US ties. He also thanked Pakistan for its prompt and effective assistance in facilitating the evacuation from Afghanistan.

Blome also appreciated Pakistan for its prompt and effective assistance in facilitating evacuation from Afghanistan.

Donald Blome assumes charge as new US ambassador ... 02:26 PM | 4 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Donald Armin Blome has assumed charged as new US ambassador to Pakistan, announced the ...

Earlier this year, the US Senate approved Ambassador Blome, a career diplomat, as envoy to Islamabad. He is the first full-time ambassador in Pakistan since August 2018 when the American envoy David Hale returned home after completing his term.

More From This Category
World's highest polo festival kicks off in ...
09:16 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners, ...
08:15 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
Pakistan refuses EU demand to abolish death ...
07:41 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
Election for coveted Punjab CM slot to be held on ...
06:22 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
PTI gets permission to hold Parade Ground rally ...
04:22 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
Innovative Hub – PM Shehbaz launches ...
02:40 PM | 1 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dur-e-Fishan looks breathtaking in latest viral pictures
08:44 PM | 1 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr