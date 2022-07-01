Senior journalist Ayaz Amir assaulted in Lahore

LAHORE – Senior journalist and televangelist Ayaz Amir suffered injuries after being thrashed by unidentified men on Friday.

The senior journalist was reportedly traveling back home after leaving the premises of a private news channel when he was subjected to a physical assault near Abbott Road in provincial capital. The group of men also snatched his personal belonging including his cell phone.

Ayaz told a local journalist that his vehicle was blocked and nearly six people tortured him and his driver. The attackers reportedly were wearing face masks.

Social media users also shared pictures of Ayaz who suffered injuries.

This is getting nastier by the day. Attack on Ayaz Amir is deplorable. This didn’t happen even during Martial laws. This is on @CMShehbaz Will he explain this and dare ask somebody to stop this pic.twitter.com/kGBTBfAyUG — Amir Mateen (@AmirMateen2) July 1, 2022

Senior journalist and Chief Editor Daily Pakistan Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami condemned the attack on Ayaz Amir. Mr. Shami called it a challenge for the incumbent authorities to trace the culprits and punish them as per the law.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan among several journalists and TV pundits condemned the incident.

Pakistan descending into the worst kind of fascism with violence and fake FIRs against journalists, politicians, and citizens, Khan said, adding the state loses all moral authority and resorts to violence.

I condemn in strongest terms the violence against senior journalist Ayaz Amir today in Islamabad.Pak descending into the worst kind of fascism with violence & fake FIRs against journalists,opp politicians, citizens.When the State loses all moral authority it resorts to violence. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 1, 2022

Shocking & condemnable attack on Ayaz Amir in Islamabad this eve. Pak is now descending into fascism where the State is brazenly using violence to suppress any even perceived dissent by all means available. Return to dark days of dictator Zia who gave birth to Sharif pol mafia pic.twitter.com/E5rBMzbhlH — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) July 1, 2022

Utterly reprehensible attack on Ayaz Amir one of Pakistan's most respected news commentators in Islamabad. Better ban freedom of speech through a state decree than beating into silence those exercising the right to free speech enshrined in the constitution of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/fHTm2VCrpE — Kamran Khan (@AajKamranKhan) July 1, 2022

Senior journalist #AyazAmir attacked in #Lahore.The pattern is clear.People with criminal backgrounds also ordered to register bogus FIRs against many journalists for questioning #RCO

Were criminals tasked to

attack Ayaz Amir after historic speech on #RegimeChangeOperation? pic.twitter.com/UPvVvkqH1v — Arshad Sharif (@arsched) July 1, 2022

The noted analyst comes under attack a day after he slammed ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan in an event organized by the party.

Ayaz while speaking at the event held the PTI chief responsible for the troubles the South Asian country is facing. Lashing out at the cricketer-turned-politician, Ayaz said you handed over Pakistan to property dealers, to which Khan smiled in response.