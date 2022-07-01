Senior journalist Ayaz Amir assaulted in Lahore
10:36 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
Senior journalist Ayaz Amir assaulted in Lahore
LAHORE – Senior journalist and televangelist Ayaz Amir suffered injuries after being thrashed by unidentified men on Friday.

The senior journalist was reportedly traveling back home after leaving the premises of a private news channel when he was subjected to a physical assault near Abbott Road in provincial capital. The group of men also snatched his personal belonging including his cell phone.

Ayaz told a local journalist that his vehicle was blocked and nearly six people tortured him and his driver. The attackers reportedly were wearing face masks.

Social media users also shared pictures of Ayaz who suffered injuries.

Senior journalist and Chief Editor Daily Pakistan Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami condemned the attack on Ayaz Amir. Mr. Shami called it a challenge for the incumbent authorities to trace the culprits and punish them as per the law.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan among several journalists and TV pundits condemned the incident.

Pakistan descending into the worst kind of fascism with violence and fake FIRs against journalists, politicians, and citizens, Khan said, adding the state loses all moral authority and resorts to violence.

The noted analyst comes under attack a day after he slammed ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan in an event organized by the party.

Ayaz while speaking at the event held the PTI chief responsible for the troubles the South Asian country is facing. Lashing out at the cricketer-turned-politician, Ayaz said you handed over Pakistan to property dealers, to which Khan smiled in response.

