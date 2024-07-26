Tahir Anjum-Anila Riaz assault episode turns out to be planned, shows police probe 

LAHORE – The alleged incident of assault on comedian Tahir Anjum, who is associated with the PML-N, by PTI worker Anila Riaz had a drop scene on Friday as police investigation shows both had planned it for their personal gains.

The incident took place a couple of days ago near the Punjab Assembly when the female worker assaulted the theatre actor and tore up his clothes.

On July 24, Anjum, who is President of the Punjab chapter of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Culture Wing, was passing by the Punjab Assembly when Anila started assaulting her over alleged derogatory remarks against PTI founder Imran Khan.

The altercation stemmed from Anila's accusation that Anjum had made derogatory remarks about Imran Khan, calling him a terrorist. This accusation infuriated the PTI worker, leading to the violent confrontation.

Following the incident, police arrested the PTI worker and launched an investigation into it.

The probe revealed that both Anila Riaz and Tahir Anjum were in contact through mobile phones for days. She also visited the PML-N leader’s house before and after the incident.

Reports said both met in a hotel a day before the incident and finalised the plan to stage a fake fight drama on the Lahore’s busy road.

By staging such incident, Anjum wanted to get some popularity in the party while in return he had promised to send her abroad.