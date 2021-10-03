Interior minister visits Pakistan Navy Dockyard
Takes a tour of PNS/M Hamza in Karachi
KARACHI – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has appreciated the performance of Pakistan Navy, expressing full confidence in its operational capabilities.
The minister took a tour of Pakistan Navy’s third Agosta 90B/Khaled class submarine, PNS/M Hamza during his visit to Pakistan Navy Dockyard on Sunday.
Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice-Admiral Naveed Ashraf received the interior minister on his arrival.
Sheikh also inspected different parts of the submarine Hamza and was briefed about its operations.
He also paid rich homage to the role of Pakistan Navy in both war and peace.
Expressing satisfaction over the preparedness of Pakistan Navy, he paid tribute to PN for its role during both peace and war.
