National T20 Cup, Match 18: Central Punjab thrash Southern by 7 wickets

Central Punjab won the 18th match of the National T-20 Cup at Rawalpindi, beating Southern Punjab by seven wickets.

Central Punjab won the toss and elected to field first.

The match is began at 7:30 p.m.

Faheem Ashraf was declared Player of the Match.

Last night, Central Punjab beat Sindh by twelve runs under Duckworth-Lewis method.

Batting first, Central Punjab scored 168 runs for the loss of eight wickets in allotted twenty overs.

In reply, Sindh managed to score 110 runs for the loss of six wickets in reduced 14.4 overs under D/L method.