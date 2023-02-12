Search

PSL8: Newlywed Shadab Khan receives ‘guard of honour’ from Islamabad United players

Web Desk 11:19 PM | 12 Feb, 2023
Source: @IslamabadUnitedPSL/YouTube

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s star player Shadab Khan has joined his franchise Islamabad United ahead of Pakistan Super League which is set to start from tomorrow.

As Shadab returned to the squad for the country’s flagship cricket tournament, he was presented a guard of honour by his teammates.

In a viral video shared by former PSL champions, Shadab Khan can be seen returning with his wife, as his squad welcomes with a heartwarming gesture. As the clip progresses, it shows a glimpse from the meeting room, in which Shadab Khan exchanged funny banter after getting hitched.

Khan, 24, can also be heard using Saqlain Mushtaq’s famous dialogue about Qudrat Ka Nizaam.

Islamabad United and other teams hit the ground running ahead of the most trumpeted cricket tournament in the domestic calendar.

'Sab Sitaray Humaray' – PCB releases official anthem for PSL8

All franchises of the Twenty20 league have won the PSL title at least once, which shows tough competition.

Inside the star-studded walima reception of Shadab Khan

