Inside the star-studded walima reception of Shadab Khan

The wedding season in Pakistan continues, with the latest couple to commence their radiant nuptial celebrations being Pakistan’s star all-rounder Shadab Khan and Malika Saqlain, daughter of cricket legend Saqlain Mushtaq.
Celebrations are in full swing for Shadab who earlier announced his Nikkah with Malika Saqlain. Yesterday, he dropped the first glimpse of his baarat ceremony, leaving fans awestruck.
Today, Khan was seen at his reception looking sharp in a classic suit and tie. Many of his cricket colleagues, including Nasem Shah, Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali, Babar Azam, and Imam-ul-Haq, were also in attendance at the joyous occasion. The wedding photographer posted a glimpse of the event on their official Instagram page.
Asim Azhar also shared a picture on Instagram, congratulating the fast-paced bowler.
As the videos and photos circulated widely online, social media users extended their warmest congratulations to the newlyweds, wishing them a blissful journey ahead.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 10, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 12:10 PM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|273
|276
|Euro
|EUR
|288.1
|291
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.07
|330
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.45
|75,01
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71,45
|72.02
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.58
|742.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.16
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.63
|175.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.53
|723.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|298.06
|300.56
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold broke its losing streak as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,300 per tola to reach Rs198,000 on Friday.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs2,829 to settle at Rs169,753.
Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a decline of Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs194,700.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed downward trend as its price fell by $17 to reach $1865 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market surged by Rs30 per tola and Rs25.72 per 10 grams to reach at Rs2,160 and Rs1,851.85, respectively.
