Inside the star-studded walima reception of Shadab Khan

The wedding season in Pakistan continues, with the latest couple to commence their radiant nuptial celebrations being Pakistan’s star all-rounder Shadab Khan and Malika Saqlain, daughter of cricket legend Saqlain Mushtaq.

Celebrations are in full swing for Shadab who earlier announced his Nikkah with Malika Saqlain. Yesterday, he dropped the first glimpse of his baarat ceremony, leaving fans awestruck.

Today, Khan was seen at his reception looking sharp in a classic suit and tie. Many of his cricket colleagues, including Nasem Shah, Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali, Babar Azam, and Imam-ul-Haq, were also in attendance at the joyous occasion. The wedding photographer posted a glimpse of the event on their official Instagram page.

Asim Azhar also shared a picture on Instagram, congratulating the fast-paced bowler.

As the videos and photos circulated widely online, social media users extended their warmest congratulations to the newlyweds, wishing them a blissful journey ahead.