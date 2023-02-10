India finds mega reserves of lithium in occupied Kashmir

NEW DELHI – India has discovered huge reserves of lithium metal in Reasi district of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed region between Pakistan and India. In 2019, India revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir by withdrawing Article 370 of its constitution that guaranteed special rights to the Muslim-majority state. The move was widely condemned by Pakistan and Kashmiri leaders.

The Indian Ministry of Mines announced the development about the discovery of Lithium a soft, silvery-white non-ferrous metal that is a key component in batteries

"Geological Survey of India for the first time established lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes in the Salal-Haimana area of the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir," the UAE-based National News quoted the ministry as having said.

India is currently dependent on lithium imports as it is making efforts to promote the use of electric vehicles that run on batteries in order to reduce carbon emission. The lithium discovery in occupied region would be exploited by the India to achieve its EV goals.