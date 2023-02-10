Search

World

India finds mega reserves of lithium in occupied Kashmir

05:37 PM | 10 Feb, 2023
India finds mega reserves of lithium in occupied Kashmir
Source: Representational Image

NEW DELHI – India has discovered huge reserves of lithium metal in Reasi district of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed region between Pakistan and India. In 2019, India revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir by withdrawing Article 370 of its constitution that guaranteed special rights to the Muslim-majority state. The move was widely condemned by Pakistan and Kashmiri leaders.

The Indian Ministry of Mines announced the development about the discovery of Lithium a soft, silvery-white non-ferrous metal that is a key component in batteries

"Geological Survey of India for the first time established lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes in the Salal-Haimana area of the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir," the UAE-based National News quoted the ministry as having said.

India is currently dependent on lithium imports as it is making efforts to promote the use of electric vehicles that run on batteries in order to reduce carbon emission. The lithium discovery in occupied region would be exploited by the India to achieve its EV goals.

World

Several injured in leopard attack at district courts in northern India

12:00 AM | 9 Feb, 2023

PM Modi inaugurates India’s largest helicopter factory to boost defence self-reliance

11:22 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Indian false flag operation in occupied Kashmir exposed by Pakistani intel agencies

11:16 PM | 25 Jan, 2023

US intervened to avert ‘nuclear war’ between Pakistan, India in 2019 face-off, claims Mike Pompeo

09:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2023

India invites Pakistan’s Chief Justice, Foreign Minister for SCO moots

11:51 AM | 24 Jan, 2023

Several injured as twin blasts rock Indian occupied Kashmir

11:41 PM | 21 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

India finds mega reserves of lithium in occupied Kashmir

05:37 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 10, 2023

08:06 AM | 10 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 10, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 12:10 PM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 273 276
Euro EUR 288.1 291
UK Pound Sterling GBP 326.07 330
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.45 75,01
Saudi Riyal SAR 71,45 72.02
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.58 742.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.16
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.63 175.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.53 723.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 298.06 300.56
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: