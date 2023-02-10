Gold price increases by Rs3,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold broke its losing streak as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,300 per tola to reach Rs198,000 on Friday.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs2,829 to settle at Rs169,753.

Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a decline of Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs194,700.

In the international market, the commodity witnessed downward trend as its price fell by $17 to reach $1865 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market surged by Rs30 per tola and Rs25.72 per 10 grams to reach at Rs2,160 and Rs1,851.85, respectively.