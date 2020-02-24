Gold prices reach Rs96,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI - The gold price reached an all-time high at Rs96,300 per tola in Pakistan on Monday, the All Sindh Saraf and Jewellers Association (ASSJA) reported.

Gold moved up by Rs2000 reaching Rs 96,300 per tola in the local market. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold was increased by Rs 1715 and reached Rs 82,562.

The gold prices in the local market were increased due to an increase in the international market, where the yellow metal was trading at $1684 with an increase of $40 per ounce today.

The local bullion market continued its bullish trend as on Saturday the price of gold increased Rs650/tola to hit a record high of Rs94,300/tola.

According to the data released by the ASSJA, gold rates in the local market rose following a surge in the rates in the international market. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs557 to Rs80,847.

In the international market, bullion rates increased $9 to $1,644/ounce.

A jeweller said international market registered an increase in the prices because of stockers, who were purchasing gold amid trade issues created after the emergence of coronavirus.